Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a "buy" rating on the asset manager's stock.

Shares of WHG opened at $15.49 on Monday. Westwood Holdings Group has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $18.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $22.69 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHG. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 85.4% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 116,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 53,870 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 16.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 34,697 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 459,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 13,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 584,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after acquiring an additional 12,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

