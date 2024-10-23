Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Westwood Holdings Group Price Performance
Shares of WHG opened at $15.49 on Monday. Westwood Holdings Group has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $18.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.15.
Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $22.69 million for the quarter.
Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.
