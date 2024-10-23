What is B. Riley’s Estimate for AudioEye FY2024 Earnings?

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of AudioEye in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 18th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for AudioEye’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for AudioEye’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 million. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 12.34%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of AudioEye from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on AudioEye from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Shares of AEYE opened at $24.77 on Monday. AudioEye has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $29.30. The company has a market capitalization of $288.30 million, a P/E ratio of -63.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEYE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AudioEye in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the second quarter worth about $664,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of AudioEye by 202.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AudioEye by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in AudioEye by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

