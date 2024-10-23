What is Clarus Securities’ Forecast for TSE:DCM Q3 Earnings?

DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSE:DCM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Clarus Securities issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of DATA Communications Management in a report issued on Wednesday, October 16th. Clarus Securities analyst N. Atkinson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for DATA Communications Management’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share.
DATA Communications Management Price Performance
DCM opened at C$2.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 596.50, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$157.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 3.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.87. DATA Communications Management has a 1 year low of C$2.38 and a 1 year high of C$3.85.
DATA Communications Management Company Profile
DATA Communications Management Corp. provides solution to solve complex marketing and communication workflows primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers DCMFlex for workflow management; digital asset management software; PRSNL, an end-to-end solution for creating personalized videos; OptiChanl helps you automate complex location-based brick and mortar advertising, including retail marketing and visual merchandising; MKTGFLO supports end-to-end creation, planning and execution of multichannel marketing; digital signage; and print and communication management.
