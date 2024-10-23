What is Clarus Securities’ Forecast for TSE:DCM Q3 Earnings?

DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSE:DCM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Clarus Securities issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of DATA Communications Management in a report issued on Wednesday, October 16th. Clarus Securities analyst N. Atkinson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for DATA Communications Management’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share.

DCM opened at C$2.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 596.50, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$157.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 3.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.87. DATA Communications Management has a 1 year low of C$2.38 and a 1 year high of C$3.85.

DATA Communications Management ( TSE:DCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$125.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$134.85 million. DATA Communications Management had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 11.59%.

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides solution to solve complex marketing and communication workflows primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers DCMFlex for workflow management; digital asset management software; PRSNL, an end-to-end solution for creating personalized videos; OptiChanl helps you automate complex location-based brick and mortar advertising, including retail marketing and visual merchandising; MKTGFLO supports end-to-end creation, planning and execution of multichannel marketing; digital signage; and print and communication management.

