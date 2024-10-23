What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for OSBC Q4 Earnings?

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note issued on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Old Second Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OSBC. Raymond James downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

NASDAQ OSBC opened at $16.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $742.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.06. Old Second Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $17.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,423,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,548,000 after buying an additional 45,955 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 8.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,700,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,188,000 after purchasing an additional 138,253 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 19.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 800,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,851,000 after purchasing an additional 131,623 shares during the period. Davis Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $8,623,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 387,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 130,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Old Second Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.18%.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

