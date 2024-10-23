What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for TFIN FY2024 Earnings?

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Triumph Financial in a report issued on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Triumph Financial’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Triumph Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Get Triumph Financial alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TFIN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Triumph Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

Triumph Financial Price Performance

TFIN opened at $89.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.23. Triumph Financial has a one year low of $57.80 and a one year high of $95.46.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $125.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Triumph Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 568,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,613,000 after acquiring an additional 17,380 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Triumph Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,962,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,382,000 after purchasing an additional 29,858 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Triumph Financial by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,990,000 after buying an additional 12,975 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Triumph Financial by 112.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Triumph Financial by 77.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Triumph Financial

In other news, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 6,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $498,880.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,814.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Triumph Financial

(Get Free Report)

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.