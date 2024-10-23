What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for WaFd Q1 Earnings?

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of WaFd in a research note issued on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for WaFd’s current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share.

Get WaFd alerts:

WAFD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of WaFd in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of WaFd from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of WaFd from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WaFd has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

WaFd Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $33.95 on Tuesday. WaFd has a 52 week low of $23.36 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.83.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. WaFd had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $389.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS.

WaFd Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.94%.

Institutional Trading of WaFd

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WaFd by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in WaFd by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in WaFd by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in WaFd by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in WaFd by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

WaFd Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WaFd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaFd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.