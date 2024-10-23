What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for OKUR Q3 Earnings?

OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OnKure Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 17th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.03) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for OnKure Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.74) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for OnKure Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.87) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.70) EPS.

OKUR has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of OnKure Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Lifesci Capital raised shares of OnKure Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

OnKure Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of OKUR opened at $18.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.21. OnKure Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $82.90.

About OnKure Therapeutics

