What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for OKUR Q3 Earnings?

OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OnKure Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 17th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.03) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for OnKure Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.74) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for OnKure Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.87) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.70) EPS.
OKUR has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of OnKure Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Lifesci Capital raised shares of OnKure Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.
OnKure Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of OKUR opened at $18.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.21. OnKure Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $82.90.
About OnKure Therapeutics
Reneo Pharmaceuticals Incis a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare, genetic, mitochondrial diseases. Reneo Pharmaceuticals Incis based in SAN DIEGO.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than OnKure Therapeutics
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- How Verizon Could Offer Stress-Free Double-Digit Returns in 2025
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Can Roche Challenge Lilly and Novo in the Weight Loss Market?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Roblox Stock: Key Metrics Surge, Is This the Perfect Entry?
Receive News & Ratings for OnKure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OnKure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.