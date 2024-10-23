What is Raymond James’ Estimate for K92 Mining Q3 Earnings?

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for K92 Mining in a report released on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03. K92 Mining had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of C$65.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$78.48 million.

Shares of K92 Mining stock opened at C$9.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.79. K92 Mining has a 52-week low of C$4.64 and a 52-week high of C$9.91. The firm has a market cap of C$2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 55.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 2.95.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

