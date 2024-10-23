What is Roth Capital’s Estimate for TSE:KEI FY2025 Earnings?

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI – Free Report) – Roth Capital reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Kolibri Global Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 17th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now expects that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.96.

Kolibri Global Energy (TSE:KEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$19.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.79 million. Kolibri Global Energy had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 26.70%.

Kolibri Global Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

About Kolibri Global Energy

Shares of TSE KEI opened at C$4.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$167.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 2.32. Kolibri Global Energy has a 12 month low of C$3.82 and a 12 month high of C$6.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.49.

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

