What is Stifel Canada’s Forecast for Stelco Q3 Earnings?

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Stelco in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies forecasts that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. Stifel Canada has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Stelco’s FY2024 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Get Stelco alerts:

Stelco (TSE:STL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.49. The firm had revenue of C$716.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$710.46 million.

Stelco Stock Performance

Stelco Increases Dividend

Stelco has a twelve month low of C$21.00 and a twelve month high of C$26.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Stelco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.