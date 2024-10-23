What is William Blair’s Estimate for Infosys Q3 Earnings?

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Infosys in a research note issued on Thursday, October 17th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Infosys’ current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Infosys’ FY2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS.
Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Infosys had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.
Shares of INFY stock opened at $22.16 on Monday. Infosys has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $23.48. The company has a market capitalization of $91.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.06.
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a $0.2126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.84%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Infosys by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 50.8% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 126.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Infosys during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new position in Infosys in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.
Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.
