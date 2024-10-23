What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for Allegion Q3 Earnings?

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Allegion in a research report issued on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.99. The consensus estimate for Allegion’s current full-year earnings is $7.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allegion’s FY2025 earnings at $7.47 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Allegion from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Allegion from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.25.

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $150.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $95.94 and a fifty-two week high of $156.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $965.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.63 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 47.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Allegion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 160.2% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Allegion by 255.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 31.32%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

