Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC lessened its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WHR. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 2.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Whirlpool by 1.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 2.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 80.6% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $102.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.44. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $84.18 and a 1 year high of $130.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.88.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.39. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 72.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WHR. Bank of America began coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Whirlpool from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WHR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 3,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $326,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.