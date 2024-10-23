Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 58 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $267.59 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.32 and a 12-month high of $287.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $269.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $716.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.45 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 252.11% and a net margin of 32.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $278.00 to $263.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $279.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.67.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.33, for a total value of $54,266.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,289,184.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

