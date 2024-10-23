Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ EMXC opened at $60.38 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.76 and a fifty-two week high of $63.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.