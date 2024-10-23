Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys Shares of 3,903 ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 444,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,064,000 after acquiring an additional 48,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

BATS NOBL opened at $106.17 on Wednesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.46.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.