Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys Shares of 3,903 ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2024

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBLFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 444,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,064,000 after acquiring an additional 48,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

BATS NOBL opened at $106.17 on Wednesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.46.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.