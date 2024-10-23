Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CWB. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $460,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 21,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 234.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 279,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,433,000 after acquiring an additional 196,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,415,000.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF stock opened at $77.46 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.56 and a fifty-two week high of $77.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.03.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

