Whittier Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 84.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 494,382 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 30,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 33,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 165,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 13,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.91.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI opened at $24.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $25.43.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,455,589. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares in the company, valued at $19,261,400.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,455,589. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,898 shares of company stock worth $2,666,865 in the last ninety days. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

