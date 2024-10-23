WisdomTree (WT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 25th. Analysts expect WisdomTree to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $107.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.75 million. WisdomTree had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 19.22%. On average, analysts expect WisdomTree to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WisdomTree stock opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. WisdomTree has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $12.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.83.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WT shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of WisdomTree in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of WisdomTree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WisdomTree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

