WisdomTree (WT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 25th. Analysts expect WisdomTree to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $107.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.75 million. WisdomTree had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 19.22%. On average, analysts expect WisdomTree to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
WisdomTree Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of WisdomTree stock opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. WisdomTree has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $12.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.83.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WisdomTree Company Profile
WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.
