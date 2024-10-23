Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,110 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 232.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 36,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 25,275 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 29.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 155,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 35,442 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group Price Performance

WF stock opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.05. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.16 and a 1 year high of $38.05.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group ( NYSE:WF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 11.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.

