Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Sells 515 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $586.12 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $588.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $568.35 and its 200-day moving average is $546.36. The firm has a market cap of $505.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

