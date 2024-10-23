WT Wealth Management Has $3.68 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

WT Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,305 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,582 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 0.9% of WT Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its position in Walmart by 237.9% during the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 19,297 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,586 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 228.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 21,537 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 13,269 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 9,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 186.3% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 611,988,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,267,901. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $82.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $82.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.99. The company has a market cap of $659.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.51.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

