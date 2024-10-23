XLMedia (LON:XLM) Trading Up 44.1% – Time to Buy?

XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 44.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 14 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 13.26 ($0.17). Approximately 9,275,651 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,011% from the average daily volume of 834,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.20 ($0.12).

XLMedia Stock Up 2.6 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 10.70. The company has a market cap of £30.33 million, a P/E ratio of -88.46 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.14.

XLMedia Company Profile

XLMedia PLC operates as a digital media company that creates content for audiences and connects them to relevant advertisers in North America and Europe. It owns and operates various sites in gambling, sports media, and sports betting. The company was formerly known as Webpals Marketing Systems Ltd. and changed its name to XLMedia PLC in November 2013.

