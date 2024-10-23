Zacks Research Has Positive Outlook of PBYI FY2026 Earnings

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their FY2026 earnings estimates for Puma Biotechnology in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Puma Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Puma Biotechnology had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $47.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PBYI. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Puma Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of PBYI stock opened at $2.84 on Monday. Puma Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $139.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Puma Biotechnology news, Director Michael Patrick Miller sold 23,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $81,519.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,030. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Puma Biotechnology

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 2.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,956,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 39,239 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 77,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 43,229 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 5,129.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 49,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 48,520 shares in the last quarter. 61.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

Further Reading

