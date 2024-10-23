Zacks Research Issues Positive Estimate for Newmont Earnings

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Newmont in a research note issued on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $5.51 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NGT. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of C$68.00.

Newmont Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NGT stock opened at C$81.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$72.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$63.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Newmont has a 1 year low of C$39.96 and a 1 year high of C$81.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$93.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.27. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of C$6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.79 billion.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Stories

