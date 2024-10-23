Zacks Research Issues Positive Estimate for X Earnings

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United States Steel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for United States Steel’s current full-year earnings is $2.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United States Steel’s FY2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Glj Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.57 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United States Steel from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.62.

NYSE:X opened at $38.90 on Monday. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.61 and a 200-day moving average of $37.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.87.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in United States Steel by 4,445.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 571,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,185,000 after buying an additional 558,757 shares during the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in United States Steel by 50.0% during the third quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in United States Steel during the third quarter worth $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in United States Steel by 176.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in United States Steel by 103.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 9,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

