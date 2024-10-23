Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $7,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 103.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 45.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 13.5% in the first quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 40.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ZS. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Zscaler from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Zscaler from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Zscaler from $290.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.73.

Zscaler Trading Down 1.0 %

ZS stock opened at $186.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.09 and a 200-day moving average of $180.70. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.60 and a 12-month high of $259.61. The company has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -365.02 and a beta of 0.82.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $592.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,852 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total transaction of $488,490.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,432 shares in the company, valued at $61,906,072.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 8,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total value of $1,392,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,408.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,852 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total transaction of $488,490.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,906,072.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,502 shares of company stock worth $5,256,651 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

