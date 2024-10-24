10,306 Shares in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Bought by Guidance Capital Inc.

Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Amkor Technology by 911.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $659,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,146.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 10,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $315,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,458,636.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $659,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,146.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AMKR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Amkor Technology stock opened at $29.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.84. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.86.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

