10,787 Shares in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Purchased by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,787 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 67.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nokia Oyj during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

NYSE:NOK opened at $4.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.12. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $4.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Danske raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.36 to $4.35 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.56.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

