13,838 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Purchased by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18,466.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 100.4% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VTIP stock opened at $48.79 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $47.00 and a 1 year high of $49.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.48.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
