1,530 Shares in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Acquired by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,530 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 502.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 520.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $200.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.87 and a 52-week high of $219.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.13. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.87%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WTS. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $225.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $217.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $316,623.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,302.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Watts Water Technologies news, Director Michael J. Dubose sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.93, for a total value of $58,567.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,237.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $316,623.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,302.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

