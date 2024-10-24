1,876 Shares in Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Purchased by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Sempra by 5,279.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,583,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,591,000 after buying an additional 1,554,374 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,994,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,452,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,023,228,000 after purchasing an additional 874,133 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in Sempra by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,636,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,528,000 after purchasing an additional 805,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,630,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SRE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sempra from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sempra from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.
Sempra Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $85.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.75. Sempra has a 1-year low of $66.40 and a 1-year high of $86.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.97.
Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sempra Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 54.99%.
Sempra Company Profile
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.
