2,500 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Bought by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Boston Scientific by 225.6% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 105,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 73,219 shares during the period. BDF Gestion bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $3,570,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $139,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 201,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,796,000 after acquiring an additional 21,252 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Boston Scientific by 389.1% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 55,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $517,579.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,734.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $13,775,817.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,572,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,046,484.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $517,579.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,734.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,253 shares of company stock worth $26,714,298 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $87.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.19 and its 200-day moving average is $77.57. The company has a market capitalization of $128.30 billion, a PE ratio of 73.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.61. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $88.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.68.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

