2,628 Shares in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.0% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 54,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

In other news, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $187,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,040. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 28,995 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $2,274,077.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,933.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $187,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,338 shares in the company, valued at $507,040. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,223,342. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Performance

EIX opened at $86.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.47 and its 200 day moving average is $78.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. Edison International has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $88.77.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EIX shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Edison International from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Edison International from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Edison International from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.55.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

