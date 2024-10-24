387 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Purchased by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Eastern Bank raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.9% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 7.2% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.4% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $516.40 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $418.60 and a 52-week high of $555.57. The stock has a market cap of $76.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $522.88 and its 200 day moving average is $480.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.43. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.34 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $587.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $593.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $565.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $467.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $535.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total value of $663,330.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,917.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,703 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

