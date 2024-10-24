38,829 Shares in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Purchased by Lecap Asset Management Ltd.

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 113.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 451.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 74.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 501.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 136.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXG. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on 10x Genomics from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Leerink Partnrs raised 10x Genomics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

10x Genomics stock opened at $15.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.85. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $57.90.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.15. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $153.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.90 million. Equities analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $66,711.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,242.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $66,711.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,242.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 6,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $152,054.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,881,981.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,061 shares of company stock worth $316,794. Insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

