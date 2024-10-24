4,394 Shares in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Bought by Lecap Asset Management Ltd.

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 36.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,754,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,676 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,127,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,148,000 after buying an additional 1,246,662 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,044,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,908,000 after acquiring an additional 761,104 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $98,607,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6,417.6% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 442,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,634,000 after purchasing an additional 436,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,423.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,949 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,933. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE HLT opened at $233.53 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.58 and a 52 week high of $240.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.94. The company has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 69.65%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $235.00 target price on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Melius downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.42.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

