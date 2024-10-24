4,637 Shares in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Purchased by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 100,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. RCS Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 171,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,456,000 after buying an additional 29,502 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $93.18 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.85 and a 1-year high of $96.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

