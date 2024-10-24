5,802 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Acquired by Lecap Asset Management Ltd.

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $165.00 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $167.23. The company has a market capitalization of $94.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $98,011.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $2,284,875.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $98,011.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $2,284,875.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,108.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,489 shares of company stock worth $1,202,259. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ICE shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.93.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

