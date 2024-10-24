6,233 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Acquired by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDIS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:FDIS opened at $85.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.88. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a one year low of $64.12 and a one year high of $89.09. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32.
The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.
