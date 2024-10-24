7,109 Shares in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Purchased by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 19.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 74.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Federated Hermes by 13.2% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes

In related news, VP John B. Fisher sold 79,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $2,611,239.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 442,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,476,464.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

FHI stock opened at $38.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.18. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.23 and a 12 month high of $39.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $402.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Federated Hermes’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on FHI. UBS Group lifted their target price on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

