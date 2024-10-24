800 Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Purchased by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 538.7% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,318,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $866,250,000 after buying an additional 1,955,375 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Humana by 11,647.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,059,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,459 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Humana by 118.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,425,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $532,564,000 after purchasing an additional 774,085 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth about $158,813,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth about $156,933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of HUM opened at $258.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.31 and a fifty-two week high of $527.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $310.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.43. The firm has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.50.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $519.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $392.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.33.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

