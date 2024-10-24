981 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Acquired by Lecap Asset Management Ltd.

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 65 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Team Hewins LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,498,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,575.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,498,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REGN. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,166.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $1,077.00 price objective (down previously from $1,175.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,102.19.

Read Our Latest Report on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $941.39 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $769.19 and a 12 month high of $1,211.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,098.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,040.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.6 EPS for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.