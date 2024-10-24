Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. Aethlon Medical has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.74.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.10. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.