Agent Information Software (AIFS) vs. Its Peers Financial Contrast

Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS – Get Free Report) is one of 136 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Agent Information Software to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of Agent Information Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Agent Information Software pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Agent Information Software pays out 60.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 39.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Agent Information Software has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agent Information Software’s rivals have a beta of 1.12, indicating that their average stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Agent Information Software and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agent Information Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Agent Information Software Competitors 761 4001 5410 117 2.47

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 15.76%. Given Agent Information Software’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Agent Information Software has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Agent Information Software and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agent Information Software 4.65% N/A N/A Agent Information Software Competitors -143.31% -2,004.76% -8.70%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Agent Information Software and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Agent Information Software $5.41 million $200,000.00 26.01 Agent Information Software Competitors $1.20 billion $9.43 million -7.65

Agent Information Software’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Agent Information Software. Agent Information Software is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Agent Information Software rivals beat Agent Information Software on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Agent Information Software

Agent Information Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and services used to create, manage, publish, and access information content via Internet or Web. It offers its software products and services to customers in the library community in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

