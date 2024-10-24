Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AGYS. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Agilysys from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Agilysys from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Agilysys from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Agilysys Price Performance

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $108.77 on Wednesday. Agilysys has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $125.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.86.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.52 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 40.32% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilysys

In other Agilysys news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $435,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,901.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Agilysys news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $1,097,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,441,345.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $435,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,901.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,734,810 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilysys

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 390.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

Further Reading

