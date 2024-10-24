Alliance Witan (LON:ALW) Insider Acquires £28,636.50 in Stock

Alliance Witan (LON:ALW – Get Free Report) insider Shauna Bevan acquired 2,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,275 ($16.55) per share, with a total value of £28,636.50 ($37,180.60).

Alliance Witan Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of ALW opened at GBX 1,216.12 ($15.79) on Thursday. Alliance Witan has a 1 year low of GBX 1,198 ($15.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,242 ($16.13).

