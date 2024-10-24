Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,911 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Hilton Worldwide worth $29,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $2,792,000. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 43.4% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 14,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.5% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 137,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 337.6% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 11,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,219,000 after buying an additional 12,740 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,067,423.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,460,933. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 1.9 %

HLT opened at $233.53 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.58 and a twelve month high of $240.00. The company has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a PE ratio of 50.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.94.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $209.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $224.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $235.00 price target on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.42.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

