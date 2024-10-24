Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 536.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 276,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,313 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $32,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 22.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,482,000 after purchasing an additional 25,117 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $104,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 31.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 114.2% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 121,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DELL opened at $119.48 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.90 and a 52-week high of $179.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.34. The company has a market cap of $84.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $93,887.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,560. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $4,995,967.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,263 shares in the company, valued at $8,593,017.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $93,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,560. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,953,387 shares of company stock worth $2,113,353,236 in the last 90 days. 46.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

