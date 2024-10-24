American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 935.9% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.43.

American Electric Power Price Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $100.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.63. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.75 and a 12-month high of $105.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

